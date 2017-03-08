71°
BRPD: arrest made in 2014 murder; one suspect still on the run

8 hours 11 minutes 6 seconds ago March 08, 2017 Mar 8, 2017 Wednesday, March 08 2017 March 08, 2017 10:03 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Police say an arrest has been made in a 2014 murder in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Police say Leslie Ferguson, 24, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

Ferguson and a second man, Devante Treymayne Courtney, are accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Brumfield on May 31, 2014, at 5737 Greenwell Springs Road.

Ferguson was located in EBR Parish Prison on an unrelated charge. Detectives are still working on the details surrounding the shooting.

Courtney is still wanted by police. Anyone with information about Courtney's whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD at 389-4869.

