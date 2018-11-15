BRPD announces Friday press conference to address rash of shootings

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a press conference for 10:30 a.m. Friday to address the rash of violence this week.

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the second shooting reported in the capital city within an hour's time.

The incident was reported Thursday evening just before 6 o'clock at a Triple A market near the intersection of Elmer Avenue and Avenue E. One person was taken to the hospital, but there's no word on that person's condition at this time.

It's the second shooting reported in Baton Rouge since 5 p.m. when another person was critically injured on N. Foster Drive. Another shooting Wednesday night left three people dead.