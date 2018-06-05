BRPD: 3 suspects wanted in Circle K theft

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for three suspects accused of stealing from a Circle K in late May.

According to BRPD, the theft occurred around 4:00 a.m. on May 20 at the Circle K in the 1900 block of Brightside Drive.

The suspects entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of items, which totaled in excess of $1,000. The suspects then fled the business on foot.

Investigators also believe that the suspects are responsible for other thefts in the area.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 225-389-3824.