BRPD: 27-year-old shot on Wallis Street

June 22, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wallis Street. 

Neighbors told News 2 they saw a red car speed down the street, then heard several gunshots. 

A victim, a 27-year-old man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to BRPD.

 Neighbors say they saw the man bleeding from the stomach as he was loaded into an ambulance. BRPD says the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are life threatening. 

BRPD says there are no known suspects or motives at this time. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

