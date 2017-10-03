85°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 24-year-old killed in early-morning crash on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Highland Road Tuesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 24-year-old Ardyce Dupuy was traveling in the 1300 block of Highland Road around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. For reasons unknown, police say Dupuy failed to navigate a turn and crashed into a concrete bridge barrier.
Police determined Dupuy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers suspect speed was a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community leaders host canvass after spree of shootings
-
BRPD meets with State Police, no decision on troopers policing Baton Rouge...
-
Coroner's office en route to Flora Lane house fire
-
Police seeking 'heavily armed' suspect near Seneca Street
-
Louisiana is ready for mass casualty situation, according to state