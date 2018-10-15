BRPD: 22-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in shooting at gas station Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a shooting at a gas station on Florida Blvd. Saturday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K gas station located in the 3300 block of Florida Blvd.

The shooting claimed the life of 22-year-old Malik Anthony Jackson of Baton Rouge, La.

Jackson was found on the ground next to a gas pump suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Police said. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.