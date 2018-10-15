Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 22-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in shooting at gas station Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a shooting at a gas station on Florida Blvd. Saturday night.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K gas station located in the 3300 block of Florida Blvd.
The shooting claimed the life of 22-year-old Malik Anthony Jackson of Baton Rouge, La.
Jackson was found on the ground next to a gas pump suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Police said. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
Last night a 22-year-old was fatally shot at this Circle K gas station on Florida Blvd. He was found laying next to a gas pump suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police haven’t released any details on a suspect(s) or motive. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/hTMyKOpRen— Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) October 14, 2018