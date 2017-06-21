BRPD: 19-year-old fires shots at man posing as woman on social media app

BATON ROUGE – A 19-year-old was arrested after he fired shots at a man he met through a social media application who was posing as a woman.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Chauncy Wilkerson on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Monday in the 2800 block of Gore Road. They discovered two people, Wilkerson and his mother, were struck by the vehicle. Wilkerson said that he met a woman on a social media application called TAGGED. However, he later learned that he was communicating with a man.

According to BRPD, Wilkerson said the man came to his home and tried to contact him. But Wilkerson told him several times, via the application, not to come to his home. Wilkerson told officers that he later saw the man arrive at his home in the driveway.

Both Wilkerson and his mother exited the home and approached the vehicle. Arrest records note that Wilkerson had his mother's 9 mm handgun with him for protection. Arrest documents also note that the man backed out of the driveway and then drove towards Wilkerson and his mother, striking both of them. Wilkerson then fired four shots at the vehicle as it fled down the road.

Responding officers were able to recover four 9 mm shell casings along with the handgun.

Wilkerson was arrested on the above charges.

There is currently no word on whether the other man involved in the incident is facing charges.