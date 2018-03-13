52°
BRPD: 17-year-old wanted for accidentally shooting, killing another teen

Tuesday, March 13 2018
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A teenager is wanted by authorities after police say he accidentally shot and killed another teen last month.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 17-year-old Arnold Smith is wanted for the death of 14-year-old Tyree Fleming. Police believe Smith was playing with a gun on Feb. 3 when it accidentally fired, killing Fleming.

Anyone having information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

