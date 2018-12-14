Brothers charged in death of man wrapped in duct tape

Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office via Nola.com

TERRYTOWN (AP) - A grand jury has handed up an indictment charging two brothers in the death of a Louisiana man who had been wrapped in duct tape and died of asphyxiation.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 40-year-old Saleh Omar and 18-year-old Yazan Omar were charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Mohamed Mezlini.

Mezlini was a former employee of Saleh Omar, who owned a cellphone business in Terrytown. A detective testified Saleh Omar believed Mezlini wronged him in some financial way. Saleh Omar allegedly lured Mezlini to a vacant store and attacked him. Yazan Omar is accused of holding Mezlini while his brother wrapped his head and body with duct tape.

Mezlini was found unconscious. An autopsy determined he died of asphyxia by strangulation and smothering.

It's unclear if the brothers have lawyers.