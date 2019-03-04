Brother of man killed by police wants justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -The brother of a California man shot to death by police says he still hopes the officers who fired the fatal bullets can be held accountable.



Stevante Clark told reporters Sunday that his family was devastated, first by his brother Stephon's killing last March as he held a cellphone in his grandparents' yard, and again Saturday when Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the officers would not be charged.



Schubert says evidence shows the officers had reason to believe that Clark, 22, was holding a gun.



"The district attorney shouldn't be trusted," Clark's soft-spoken brother told a news conference, adding "justice was denied."



He added the family is preparing to hold a legacy weekend celebration of his brother's life beginning March 15 and ending on March 18, the anniversary of Stephon Clark's death.



Family attorney Ben Crump says California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to release the findings of his own investigation into the shooting on March 18.





