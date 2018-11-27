Brother of LSU swim team's late student manager carrying on his sibling's dream

BATON ROUGE - Keagan Finley is the LSU Swimming team's latest threat at middle distance.

But Kegan didn't originally plan to be here. He transferred from Florida State this year to honor his late brother, Kayne.

"We were always close and grew up not knowing what life was without each other," Keagan said.

His 18-year-old brother, Kayne Finley was a student manager for the Tigers' swim team. Kayne carried out his dream of attending LSU despite an inoperable tumor in his brain. However, Kayne died last year after his year-long battle with cancer.

Kayne's dream was to be part of the LSU swim team.

"He liked the colors purple and gold. That became his dream school. He always wanted to go to LSU," Keagan said of his brother.

Now Keagan is carrying the torch for his brother, with Kayne's memory behind every swimming stroke he takes.

"He definitely would be proud of me and happy," Keagan said.