76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brother of former LSU football star sentenced to two years for 2016 shooting

7 hours 12 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 September 27, 2018 12:35 PM September 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Derrick Guice, brother of former LSU football star and recently-drafted NFL running back Derrius Guice, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

According to court documents, Derrick Guice was sentenced for his role in the 2016 drive-by shooting on Nebraska Street. He was allegedly the driver of the car involved in the shooting.

Two homes were struck by the gunfire, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Guice was originally facing an attempted murder charge for the crime, but he pleaded guilty to illegal use of a weapon. He will be given credit for the nine months he's spent in jail since his arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days