Brother of former LSU football star sentenced to two years for 2016 shooting

BATON ROUGE - Derrick Guice, brother of former LSU football star and recently-drafted NFL running back Derrius Guice, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

According to court documents, Derrick Guice was sentenced for his role in the 2016 drive-by shooting on Nebraska Street. He was allegedly the driver of the car involved in the shooting.

Two homes were struck by the gunfire, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Guice was originally facing an attempted murder charge for the crime, but he pleaded guilty to illegal use of a weapon. He will be given credit for the nine months he's spent in jail since his arrest.