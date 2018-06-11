Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp runs for office

Photo: WHIOTV

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you can legally pay someone for sex.

A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists has launched referendums to ban brothels in two of the seven Nevada counties where they're legally operating. The push to outlaw the industry dovetails with a campaign by the state's most famous pimp for a seat in the state Legislature.

Legal pimp Dennis Hof starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," and owns half a dozen brothels that could be threatened. He's challenging incumbent Assembly member James Oscarson of Pahrump in a Republican primary Tuesday and blames Oscarson for the anti-brothel effort.

Oscarson says he has no connection to the effort