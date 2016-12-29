Broome updates on transition amid inauguration

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President elect Sharon Weston Broome held a press conference on Thursday to share updates on her transition into office.

Broome said that her transition teams are moving forward and she has received "glowing reports" from them on community engagement thus far.

Broome also said that she has completed her meetings with City-Parish department heads and stated that the department heads will become interim positions temporarily until she decides her administration.

The search for a new Chief Administrative Officer to replace William Daniel has begun. Broome said that Daniel is assisting her in the search and says that she envisions other opportunities for him in City-Parish government. Also the search for a new police chief has begun and Broome said that her meetings with current Police Chief Carl Dabadie have been "progressive and productive."



Broome announced that all of her inauguration events will be free and open to the public as she wants to be inclusive and does not want anyone to feel intimidated to participate in the events.

For more information on Broome's inauguration events and to RSVP click here.



"I look forward to being with citizens as we celebrate Baton Rouge and celebrate a positive 2017," she said.

News 2's Natalia Verdina will have more on Broome's updates on WBRZ at 6 p.m.