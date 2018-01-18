Broome to sign treaty to strengthen programs for HIV

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Broome will sign the Fast-Tack Cities Treaty during an HIV summit on Saturday.

The summit is being held by Broome, Natalie Cooley of the Louisiana Department of Health, and 94.1 radio host Latangela Sherman. According to a release, the event will include panel discussions and presentations by physicians, HIV peer advocates, and prevention specialists.

The event will be held at the BRCC Magnolia Theatre from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The summit aims to bring together local, state, and international HIV partners to discuss the state of HIV in Baton Rouge and educate the community on prevention and treatment.

During the summit, Broome will sign the Fast-Track Cities Treaty. The treaty offers Baton Rouge and other cities with a high burden of HIV the opportunity to build upon, strengthen, and leverage existing HIV programs and strengthen the local AIDS response.