Broome to host city-wide round table discussion on education

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon West Broome is hosting a city-wide round table discussion with education stakeholders to help close the education gap in the community.

The round table will be held on March 21 and will include East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Dr. Warren Drake, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members, Metro Council members and other educators. The round table will also allow participants to share common goals, express challenges and develop solutions to enhance the educational experiences of students.

Representatives from Southern University, LSU and Baton Rouge Community College will also participate in the event.

"While education doesn't fall directly into my realm of responsibility, it is a very important part of helping to move our City Parish forward," Broome said. "My vision for this forum is to help support local systems and boards so all of our students have an opportunity to succeed."



The education round table will be held at the Raising Cane's River Center in rooms 9 and 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will also include two sessions as follows:



-Information sessions, 3:30-5:15 p.m.: will feature speakers discussing topics including early childhood expansion, higher education connections and future workshops

- Dialogue sessions, 5:30 – 7 p.m.: will include Metro Council and school board members about proactive measures that can be taken to enhance student experiences.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to comment or ask questions. Participants should enter the River Center on the St. Louis Street side near the theater.

Those interested in attending the round table are encouraged to RSVP at Attend Education Roundtable.