Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Broome to cut ribbon at local pharmacy's second location

4 hours 2 minutes 47 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 11:54 AM in News
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of a local pharmacy's second location.

The pharmacy, Affordable Pharmacy, will open its second location at 1707 Gardere Lane (Suite F) on Saturday, Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mayor Broome is set to the cut the ribbon at noon.

In honor of the grand opening, Affordable Pharmacy will also offer free flu shots, health screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, HIV and hepatitis. Free food, music and face painting will also be available. The pharmacy's first location is on North Foster Drive and is dedicated to offering quality medicines at affordable prices to patients.

