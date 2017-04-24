Broome names former Southern University chancellor as interim CAO

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome appointed James Llorens to serve as the city’s interim chief administrative officer.

The appointment goes into effect Tuesday. The move comes one week after Broome announced the appointment of Troy Bell to that position. Bell resigned after reports surfaced that he lied about his college education on his resume.

“Last week, I announced the appointment of Troy Bell as my chief administrative officer. As the week unfolded, more information emerged about his professional history and academic credentials,” Broome said. “It became obvious, even after a number of meetings and talking with the mayor of the last city where Mr. Bell was employed, that additional vetting should have occurred. I made a mistake with this important hire and I accept full responsibility."

Broome added that she hopes to hire a permanent CAO soon.

Llorens served as chancellor of the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge from 2011 to 2014. He also served as assistant chief administrative officer during the Kip Holden administration. He retired as founding president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School in 2016.

“I look forward to having Dr. Llorens join our team,” Broome said. “I know that he will ‘hit the ground running,’ and contribute immensely to the important work we do daily. He has spent several years serving this community in a number of capacities, including here in city hall.”