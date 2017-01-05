Broome meets with police, community leaders ahead of Alton Sterling case conclusion

BATON ROUGE – On her first day in office, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called a meeting on Wednesday ahead of the Department of Justice's decision on the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

At the meeting, community leaders and law enforcement officials discussed police and community relations. Broome said and has reiterated that a top priority for her administration is to rebuild the trust between police officers and the community.

"The meeting and conversation yesterday was insightful and honest. All parties were respectful and agreed changes must be made in order to move our community forward," Broome said.

The following community leaders, law enforcement officials and faith-base organizations attended:

Together Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Police Department, Louisiana State Police, 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge and others. Along with District Attorney Hillar Moore, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Col Mike Edmonson, Major Doug Cain, Jared Sandifer, Casey Hicks, BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie, Murphy Paul, J.B. Slaton, Mark Dumaine, L'jean McKneely and Jonny Dunnam. Additionally, community leaders in attendance were Kelvin Cryer, Michael AV Mitchell, Rev. Charles Wallace, Michael Victorian, Cleve Dunn, Jr., Tonja Myles, Emanuel Milton, Rene Brown, Dr. Joyce Plummer, Alfreda Bester, Broderick Bagert, Fr. Richard Andrus and others.

The Department of Justice has not set an official date or time for when the decision on the Alton Sterling shooting will be announced. In October, two months after the shooting, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the DOJ, along with the FBI announced that all entities were still investigating the case and there was no time frame for when the investigation would be completed.

Alton Sterling, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back after he was shot by two BRPD officers in front of the Triple S convenience store in North Baton Rouge on July 5. Video shot by the store owner was released and sparked protests across the state and country.

Following the protests, a lone gunman from Kansas City killed two Baton Rouge Police Department officers and one East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy on July 17. Two other deputies and one officer were also shot and injured during the shooting. One of the deputies, Nick Tullier, is still recovering from the tragic shooting at a rehabilitation facility in Houston.