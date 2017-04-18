Broome fills three positions in public works department

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that she filled three key positions in the Department of Public Works.

Broome named William Daniel as the new director of environmental services. Daniel served as interim chief administrative officer in Broome’s cabinet as well as CAO in former Mayor Kip Holden’s administration. He will manage the city’s wastewater division, including waterwater collection, conveyance, storage and treatment centers.

Kyle Huffstickler, the current landscape superintendent for the city-parish, will be promoted to the director of maintenance. He will be responsible for the drainage landscape and street divisions.

Former director of public works Fred Raiford was named as the new director of transportation and drainage. Broome’s office touted Raiford as a veteran of the city-parish government.

Raiford will be responsible for:

traffic engineering, operations, and signal and sign installation and maintenance;

construction improvement projects;

inspection and compliance for new roadway construction;

peer reviews of design and engineering plans;

bridge inspections and repairs;

contractor oversight of engineering studies and design engineering;

road rehabilitation programs;

flood control, including levee permits and inspections;

capital improvement programs involving highways, bridges, drainage, and flood control.

The three appointments will take effect in the coming weeks.