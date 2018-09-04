76°
Broome discusses drainage, preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon

2 hours 34 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 September 04, 2018 7:07 AM September 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With Tropical Storm Gordon on the way, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was live to discuss storm preparation.

Since early Tuesday morning, crews have been out clearing drains and ditches in preparation for heavy rain. 

During her interview, Broome discussed ways residents can prepare themselves for the upcoming weather. She encourages residents to check generators, get working flashlights, and stop by one of several locations to pick up sandbags. At each sandbag location, residents are asked to bring their own shovels. 

Monday Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency. During his press conference, Edwards said that 200 National Guard troops were being deployed to southern Louisiana. He is expected to hold another conference Wednesday at noon.

