Broome announces $1M award for St. Vincent de Paul Shelter

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced that one million dollars in disaster recovery funds will be dedicated to the expansion of St. Vincent de Paul's Day and Disaster/Emergency Shelter Service.

According to a release, the 3,500 square foot expansion will be constructed on the current St. Vincent de Paul campus. The expansion will add a new shelter for women and children, and 36 additional bed accommodations.

"The space will also have the capacity to be converted to emergency shelter beds for adverse weather events, with adequate bathroom and laundry facilities for the expanded populations," the release said.

Officials say equipment and supplies needed to furnish the building for emergencies will be purchased as well.

The groundbreaking for the project is expected to take place in June.