Broken water main reported in Hammond, subdivision under boil water advisory

HAMMOND - Some customers in Hammond are under a boil water advisory following a loss of pressure due to a main line break.

According to the City of Hammond, the break was reported Thursday in the Green Acres Subdivision. Due to the issue, the water produced by the supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

All residents in the subdivision, which has entrances located on Coburn Road and Vineyard Road are under a temporary boil water advisory.