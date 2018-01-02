Broken pipes and chilly nights in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Water leaked from underneath several houses near downtown Baton Rouge Monday. Freezing temperatures busted pipes, causing a wet and miserable maintenance problem for residents.

"The ice froze up and busted the pipes," said a man working on South 17th Street house. "I've got to fix that, and I got people on the other side of town to fix."

Some only had to deal with a drip, while others had water gushing into the streets. They did quick repairs and wrapped their pipes to avoid more damage as temperatures continue to drop below freezing at night.

Not everyone had a house to get out of the cold. A few blocks away, several homeless people gathered under the Trevor J. Sims Bridge on North Boulevard where they planned to spend the night.

"People are bringing us tents and blankets," said Terry Jones. "We're just grateful we have people coming out to help."

Homeless shelters are open but many stay outside for various reasons. Jones would rather share a tent with his girlfriend under the bridge than go to an all-male dormitory shelter up the street.

Many said they'll do what they can to stay warm until the cold weather passes.