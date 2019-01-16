44°
Broadway theaters to dim lights to honor Carol Channing

1 hour 34 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 January 16, 2019 5:41 AM January 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Broadway is remembering Tony-winning actress Carol Channing.

The marquee lights of every Broadway theater will dim at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to honor Channing, who died Tuesday at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 97. The Broadway League says the date marks the anniversary of the 1964 opening of "Hello Dolly!" Channing delighted American audiences in over 5,000 performances as the scheming matchmaker Dolly Levi. Her performance earned her a Tony Award for best actress.

Broadway League chairman Thomas Schumacher says to see Channing "hold an audience in her thrall was a master class in star power." Besides "Hello, Dolly!", Channing starred in other Broadway shows, but none with equal magnetism. Channing received a special Tony in 1968 and a Tony for lifetime achievement in 1995.

