British Police make arrest in the Manchester deadly attack
British police and intelligence agencies arrested three more suspects in connection to the Manchester suicide bombing Wednesday.
Investigators say they worked to piece together the allegiances of the bomber and foil any new potential threats.
Manchester health officials have raised the number of wounded in the concert bombing, saying 119 people sought medical treatment at the city's hospitals after the suicide attack Monday night.
