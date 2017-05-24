62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

British Police make arrest in the Manchester deadly attack

1 hour 25 seconds ago May 24, 2017 May 24, 2017 Wednesday, May 24 2017 May 24, 2017 6:32 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press


British police and intelligence agencies arrested three more suspects in connection to the Manchester suicide bombing Wednesday.

 Investigators say they worked to piece together the allegiances of the bomber and foil any new potential threats.

Manchester health officials have raised the number of wounded in the concert bombing, saying 119 people sought medical treatment at the city's hospitals after the suicide attack Monday night.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days