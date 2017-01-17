71°
Latest Weather Blog
British PM calls for clean Brexit break
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May says that Britain plans to make a clean break from the European Union and not opt for "anything that leaves us half-in, half-out."
In a major speech today, May said Britain won't "hold on to bits of membership," nor seek associate or partial membership of the bloc.
She says Britain will forge a "new and equal partnership" with Europe.
Britons voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June.
Setting out her vision for Britain, May said she wanted her country to emerge "stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than before."
She also said that Britain's parliament will get to vote on a final Brexit deal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunfire outside Sorrento landfill escalates enviromental fight
-
Reported two alarm apartment fire on Titian Ave. near N Donmoor Ave.
-
20-year-old wanted for shooting near Doe's restaurant on Government Street
-
Legally blind teacher works, can't get disability assistance
-
Community gathers to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day