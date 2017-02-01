British leader says ban is 'divisive and wrong'

CAIRO - British Prime Minister Theresa May says Donald Trump's refugee ban is "divisive and wrong" - four days after she insisted it was a matter for the U.S. government.



Trump's ban on citizens of seven majority Muslim nations entering the U.S. for 90 days - and all refugees for 120 days - has sparked protests in Britain, along with calls for Trump's state visit later this year to be scrapped.



Asked about the travel ban at a news conference in Turkey on Saturday, May said that "the United States is responsible for the United States' policy on refugees."



But today she told lawmakers in the House of Commons that "this government is clear that that policy is wrong. We wouldn't do it ... We believe it is divisive and wrong."