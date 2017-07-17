86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

British doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye

2 hours 7 minutes 20 seconds ago July 17, 2017 Jul 17, 2017 Monday, July 17 2017 July 17, 2017 4:50 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LONDON - Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 27 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
  
In a case report published Monday in the journal BMJ, the doctors said that the woman had worn monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years; she had "deep set eyes" and poorer vision in that eye, which they said might have contributed to a failure to remove some of the lenses.
  
The doctors said the 17 lenses were bound together by mucus. A further 10 were found by the surgeon using a microscope. Rupal Morjaria, a specialist trainee in ophthalmology, said the "large mass" would have caused quite a lot of irritation.
  
The patient had chalked it up to old age and dry eye, Morjaria said.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days