British court rules in Brexit lawsuit

LONDON - Britain's Supreme Court says the government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to trigger negotiations by the end of March.



Supreme Court President David Neuberger says the vote was a majority of 8-3. The court also unanimously decided that there's no need to consult Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland on Brexit.



May's office says it will respect the decision by the Supreme Court.