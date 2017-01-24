53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

British court rules in Brexit lawsuit

1 hour 34 minutes 12 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 7:26 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

LONDON - Britain's Supreme Court says the government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to trigger negotiations by the end of March.

Supreme Court President David Neuberger says the vote was a majority of 8-3. The court also unanimously decided that there's no need to consult Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland on Brexit.

May's office says it will respect the decision by the Supreme Court.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days