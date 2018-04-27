70°
Latest Weather Blog
Britain's new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles
LONDON (AP) - The new prince has a name. Britain's royal palace says the infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles.
The palace said Friday that the baby's full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. William and Kate's third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3.
Louis is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and older siblings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays in Walker
-
Time to cut a rug with Dancing for Big Buddy
-
DOTD to hold second open house to address I-10 widening in EBR,...
-
Significant failure outlined, costs expected to increase at downtown library project
-
Red Cross to install 1,000 smoke alarms in two BR neighborhoods