Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway

3 hours 7 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 May 02, 2018 1:07 PM May 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State police say drivers clamored to pick up cash on an interstate in Indianapolis after the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open and hundreds of thousands of dollars flew out.

State police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine says investigators don't know exactly how much cash was in the truck when its lost its load about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city's southwest side. Perrine says it was definitely hundreds of thousands.

Officers blocked traffic as they helped collect money from along the highway. Perrine says an undetermined amount remains unaccounted for as some drivers stopped to scoop up cash.

Perrine says anyone who picked up the money could be charged with theft and he urged them to contact state police to return it.

