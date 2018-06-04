Brief relief is in sight

Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty showers and isolated storms will continue through this evening until close to midnight. These are associated with a cold front that is pushing into our region from the north, and will slow as it approaches the coast and the sea breeze front that set up earlier in the day. Temperatures will drop around 70° for the overnight low, but will be slow to get there, as mostly cloudy skies help to insulate the heat close to the ground until late tonight. Dry and less humid conditions on Monday, as the front will hang out just offshore, and sinking air behind the front will settle into southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Sunny skies will warm temperatures up near 92°, but the dewpoints will be more manageable and in the low 60s.

Up Next: This relief will not last long, with humidity and afternoon spotty showers coming back starting Tuesday and extend through Thursday. We should see another break on Friday, but moisture and humidity increases for the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

The frontal system that is keeping the East and Gulf coasts active with showers and storms, is encountering the sea breeze front. This is helping to slow it down and producing moderate and scattered storms this evening. The sea breeze will break down slowly late, as the cold front eventually wins the battle and pushes into the Gulf of Mexico. It will not travel far, and stay just offshore to keep conditions sunny, dry, and less humid on Monday. It will wander back north into Louisiana through the midweek, as a low pressure center that developed over New Mexico on Sunday helps to pull it inland. This will bring moisture and showers through our area until Thursday as a high to our east will help to slow its progress through the Gulf States. Eventually, it will push through just before the weekend, providing a dry and hot Friday to wrap up the workweek.

