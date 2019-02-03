Bridge over Blackwater Bayou to be replaced, construction begins Jan. 28

EAST BATON ROUGE - The Dyer Road Bridge will be completely replaced with a new concrete slab-span bridge with concrete piles.

Construction on the bridge, which goes over Blackwater Bayou, is expected to begin on January 28 and be completed on May 31. The new bridge will replace the existing timber substructure which was built in 1960.

Officials say an average of 2,000 vehicles drive on the bridge each day. Detour options include Plank Road, LA 64 and Blackwater Road to the north of Dyer Road and Plank Road, Pettit Road or Comite Drive and Blackwater Road to the south of Dyer Road.