BRG diabetes program earns reaccreditation

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge General's Diabetes Education and Nutrition Program has been reaccredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators.

According to a release, at least 32,000 Louisianans are diagnosed with diabetes each year. For years, BRG's program has educated people on strategies for managing their condition. In the past year alone, the program has helped nearly 500 people who live with or are at risk for diabetes implement lifestyle changes, lower their A1C, and reduce the risk of diabetes-related deaths, officials say.

“Diabetes and obesity are prevalent in Louisiana and the numbers increase every day,” said Jeanene Thibaut, RN, CDE, Diabetes Education Coordinator at BRG’s Diabetes Education Program. “It is more important than ever for people with diabetes to have access to education that helps them learn how to change behaviors and manage this disease, prevent complications and have a better quality of life.”

The accreditation assures that BRG's program meets the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support, according to the release.