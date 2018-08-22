89°
BRFD: Woman paid man $250 to burn SUV in insurance fraud scheme

1 hour 11 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 12:24 PM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after she allegedly paid a man to destroy her car for insurance purposes.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 25-year-old Brittinae Cyprian is accused of paying the unknown man $250 to set her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox ablaze. The SUV was found burning on Hemlock Road earlier this month.

An investigation revealed Cyprian paid the man to destroy her vehicle in the apparent scheme. It's unclear if she personally knew the man who burned her vehicle.

Cyprian was arrested Wednesday and booked with arson with intent to defraud.

