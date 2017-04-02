BRFD: Vacant house fire determined to be arson

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire that took place on Missouri Street was determined to be caused by arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Missouri Street at 4:49 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the vacant structure engulfed in flames, BRFD said.

No adjacent structures were damaged from the fire. The vacant house is considered to be a total loss, according to BRFD.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.