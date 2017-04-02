75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Vacant house fire determined to be arson

1 hour 54 minutes 35 seconds ago April 02, 2017 Apr 2, 2017 Sunday, April 02 2017 April 02, 2017 11:00 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire that took place on Missouri Street was determined to be caused by arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Missouri Street at 4:49 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the vacant structure engulfed in flames, BRFD said.

No adjacent structures were damaged from the fire. The vacant house is considered to be a total loss, according to BRFD.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days