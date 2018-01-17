BRFD: Tips to prevent heating equipment fires

BATON ROUGE - In preparation for the upcoming cold temperatures, the Baton Rouge Fire Department has released a few tips to prevent heating equipment fires.

Helpful tips:

-When selecting heating equipment, choose one that bears the mark of an independent testing facility and of course, meets local fire and building codes

-Portable/other space heaters – electric powered or fueled by gas, liquid fuel (kerosene) or solid fuel (wood). Place all heaters at least 3 ft. away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, clothing, pets and people.



-Never leave space heaters operating in a room unattended or when asleep, nor should small children or pets be left unsupervised in a room with a space heater.



-For electric heaters, before use, always check for fraying or splitting wires. Never use extension cords, they can easily overheat.



-Have chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned if recommended. Use a sturdy protective screen. Burn only wood – never paper, pine boughs or flammable liquids.



-For wood stoves, follow manufacturers suggested installation recommendations and have chimney connections and flues inspected before use each season. Also, protect the floor from heat and hot coals



-Never use your oven or stove burners to heat your home.



-As Always make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home and practice your escape plan with your family.