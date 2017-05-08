58°
BRFD responds to late night vacant apartment fire at Serenity Apartments
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant apartment fire at Serenity Apartments in the 1200 block of North Arden Drive Sunday night.
Around 9:20 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the apartment.
The fire was contained to the room it started in, but the rest of the unit suffered $50,000 worth of smoke and water damage.
BRFD got the fire under control within ten minutes. Firefighters said the cause of the fire was arson. There is no suspect information available at this time.
