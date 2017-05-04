BRFD responds to late night fire on Glenhaven Drive

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 11000 block of Glenhaven Drive Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene to find the blaze coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to get it under control in less than an hour. Red Cross was contacted to assist, but there were no injuries reported. The home suffered $55,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the house fire is unknown at this time. BRFD does not suspect foul play.