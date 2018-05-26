72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRFD responds to house fire on Alliquippa Street

Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Alliquippa Street.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 p.m. on Alliquippa Street near Dayton Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the front of the home engulfed in flames.

Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said the cause was undetermined but foul play was not suspected.

A resident stated she had been having some electrical issues in the home, according to investigators.

The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it caused severe damage to the home. BRFD estimates the damage at $50,000.

Sources told WBRZ no one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the resident

