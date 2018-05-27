81°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD responding to working structure fire on North 15th Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters tell WBRZ they are on the scene of a working structure fire on North 15th Street.
A spokesperson for Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the fire was reported around 5:30 in the 600 block of North 15th Street.
The extent of the damage in unclear.
Sources tell WBRZ no one was injured in the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Max Gruver Act' expected to be signed into law
-
American flags placed at national cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day
-
BRPD arrests man suspected in at least nine separate robberies
-
High-profile sex offender facing new charges now facing a much higher bond,...
-
Child prodigy from Baton Rouge earns full ride to Southern University 69/255