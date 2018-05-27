81°
BRFD responding to working structure fire on North 15th Street

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters tell WBRZ they are on the scene of a working structure fire on North 15th Street.

A spokesperson for Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the fire was reported around 5:30 in the 600 block of North 15th Street.

The extent of the damage in unclear.

Sources tell WBRZ no one was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

