BRFD responding to working structure fire on North 15th Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters tell WBRZ they are on the scene of a working structure fire on North 15th Street.

A spokesperson for Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the fire was reported around 5:30 in the 600 block of North 15th Street.

The extent of the damage in unclear.

Sources tell WBRZ no one was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.