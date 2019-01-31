39°
BRFD responding to smoke inside LSU building

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge fire crews are responding to smoke inside the LSU Life Sciences building on South Campus Drive.

The call came in a little before 11:00 p.m.

A News Two unit is on the scene.

