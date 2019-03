BRFD responding to large house fire across the street from Federal Courthouse

BATON ROUGE - BRFD is responding to a large house fire on the corner of Laurel street and 8th street, across the street from the Federal Courthouse

It happened a little after 8 p.m. Laurel street near 8th street is closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is all the information we have at this time.