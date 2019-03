BRFD responding to large house fire on Laurel Street

BATON ROUGE - BRFD is responding to a large house fire on the corner of Laurel street and 8th street, across the street from the Federal Courthouse.

It happened a little after 8 p.m. Laurel street near 8th street is closed at this time. Witnesses say the house is completely engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

This is all the information we have at this time.