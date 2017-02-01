BRFD responding to house fire on Nebraska Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire on Nebraska Street.

Crews are responding to a blaze in the 2000 block on Nebraska Street near Highland Road.

BRFD sources say the fire was called in by a neighbor who saw the smoke.

The first firefighters on scene entered the apparent abandoned house to make sure no one was inside. Those firefighters were forced out by the flames.

The power to the home had been cut, according to a crew on scene.

Details are limited. Stay tuned for updates.