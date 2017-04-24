53°
BRFD responding to early morning vacant house fire
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a vacant house fire Monday morning.
The fire broke out in the 3800 block of Alliquipa Street around 1:15 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the house engulfed in flames. The house was declared a total loss. Firefighters said the cause of the blaze was arson. BRFD is urging anyone with suspect information to call 354-1419.
