BRFD responding to early morning vacant house fire

1 hour 5 minutes 7 seconds ago April 24, 2017 Apr 24, 2017 Monday, April 24 2017 April 24, 2017 6:27 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a vacant house fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 3800 block of Alliquipa Street around 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the house engulfed in flames. The house was declared a total loss. Firefighters said the cause of the blaze was arson. BRFD is urging anyone with suspect information to call 354-1419.

