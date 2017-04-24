BRFD responded to two overnight vacant house fires

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two vacant house fires late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The first fire broke out in the 1600 block of Seneca Street Sunday around 11:30 p.m. The second fire started Monday morning around 1:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Alliquipa Street.

In both incidents, firefighters arrived on the scene to find the homes engulfed in flames. Both homes were declared total losses. Firefighters said the cause of both incidents was arson. BRFD is urging anyone with suspect information to call 354-1419.