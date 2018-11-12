BRFD: Power lines to blame for destructive house fire Monday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters believe burning power lines are to blame for a house fire in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported 2 o'clock Monday near the intersection of N. 16th Street and Chestnut Street.

Photos showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house. Officials tell WBRZ everyone made it out of the home, however the building was a total loss.

Flames are now visible in the middle of the roof. I talked to the woman who lives here — she was at the hospital for a radiation treatment when she got the news. Her daughter and aide were home at the time. This is on N. 16 Street @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/lfR7b9tJP0 — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) November 12, 2018

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started with burning power lines found behind the home and eventually reached the attic. The fire reportedly spread to the house before Entergy could arrive too deal with the lines, a BRFD spokesperson said.

Red Cross has been called to assist the residents.