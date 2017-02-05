79°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: North Street house fire under control
BATON ROUGE – Firefighters say a house fire on North Street in Baton Rouge was quickly controlled Sunday afternoon.
The fire call happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. By 1:40 p.m., Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Mark Miles said the fire was under control.
Details about how the fire was caused is still limited at this time.
A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the location. Check back here for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge turnout at tax-help event leaves many flood victims empty-handed
-
Local coalition collecting furniture to aid flood victims
-
Father found guilty for beating child to death in 2014
-
BRPD squad car involved in accident of Airline Highway
-
Firefighters responding to trash fire near L'Auberge Casino