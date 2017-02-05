79°
BRFD: North Street house fire under control

February 05, 2017 1:33 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters say a house fire on North Street in Baton Rouge was quickly controlled Sunday afternoon.

The fire call happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. By 1:40 p.m., Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Mark Miles said the fire was under control.

Details about how the fire was caused is still limited at this time.

A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the location. Check back here for updates.

